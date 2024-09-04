Saint Helena pound to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 53.696 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.192% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 54.364 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 53.589 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.244% decrease in value.