Saint Helena pound to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Turkish liras is currently 44.592 today, reflecting a 0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.176% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 45.561 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 44.484 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.032% decrease in value.