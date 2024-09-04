Saint Helena pound to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 29,593.700 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.072% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 30,236.100 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 29,528.600 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.444% decrease in value.