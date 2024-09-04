Saint Helena pound to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Swedish kronor is currently 13.508 today, reflecting a 0.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.363% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 13.525 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 13.441 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.327% decrease in value.