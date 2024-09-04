Saint Helena pound to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Serbian dinars is currently 138.888 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.062% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 139.272 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 138.753 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.197% increase in value.