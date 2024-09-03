Saint Helena pound to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 52.035 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.968% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 52.638 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 51.854 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.424% increase in value.