Saint Helena pound to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Malagasy ariaries is currently 5,970.930 today, reflecting a 0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.043% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 6,033.890 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 5,953.100 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.331% decrease in value.