Saint Helena pound to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Laotian kips is currently 28,973.300 today, reflecting a -0.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.068% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 29,287.300 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 28,921.400 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.243% decrease in value.