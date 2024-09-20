Saint Helena pound to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Kenyan shillings is currently 171.673 today, reflecting a 0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 1.488% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 171.946 on 20-09-2024 and a low of 169.156 on 13-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-09-2024, with a -0.453% decrease in value.