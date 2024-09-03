Saint Helena pound to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Djiboutian francs is currently 233.145 today, reflecting a -0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.127% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 235.833 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 232.725 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.243% decrease in value.