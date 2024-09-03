Saint Helena pound to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Czech korunas is currently 29.801 today, reflecting a 0.234% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.503% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 29.827 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 29.652 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.265% increase in value.