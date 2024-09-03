Maldivian rufiyaa to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to CFA francs beac is currently 38.565 today, reflecting a -0.528% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 1.296% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 39.065 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 38.072 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.354% increase in value.