Maldivian rufiyaa to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Uzbekistan soms is currently 820.623 today, reflecting a -0.766% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.046% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 831.713 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 820.188 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.356% increase in value.