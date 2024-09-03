Maldivian rufiyaa to Uzbekistan soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Maldivian rufiyaa to Uzbekistan soms history summary. This is the Maldivian rufiyaa (MVR) to Uzbekistan soms (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MVR and UZS historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 MVR = 820.62300 UZS
Maldivian rufiyaa to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Uzbekistan soms is currently 820.623 today, reflecting a -0.766% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.046% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 831.713 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 820.188 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.356% increase in value.
