Maldivian rufiyaa to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Mozambican meticals is currently 4.142 today, reflecting a -0.809% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.791% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 4.199 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 4.142 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.