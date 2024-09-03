Maldivian rufiyaa to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Mongolian tugriks is currently 219.461 today, reflecting a -0.730% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.840% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 222.599 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 219.241 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.342% decrease in value.