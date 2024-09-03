Maldivian rufiyaa to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Moldovan leus is currently 1.129 today, reflecting a -0.170% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.940% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 1.145 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.124 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.719% decrease in value.