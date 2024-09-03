Maldivian rufiyaa to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Kyrgystani soms is currently 5.535 today, reflecting a -0.660% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.696% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 5.605 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 5.521 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.481% increase in value.