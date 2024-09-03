Maldivian rufiyaa to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Kenyan shillings is currently 8.360 today, reflecting a -0.740% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.750% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 8.482 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 8.353 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.336% decrease in value.