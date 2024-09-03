Maldivian rufiyaa to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Honduran lempiras is currently 1.610 today, reflecting a -0.383% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.715% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 1.631 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.606 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.349% increase in value.