Maldivian rufiyaa to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Guyanaese dollars is currently 13.574 today, reflecting a -0.565% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.659% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 13.747 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 13.540 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.433% decrease in value.