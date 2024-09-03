Maldivian rufiyaa to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 6.510 today, reflecting a -0.435% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.463% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 6.593 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 6.430 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.309% increase in value.