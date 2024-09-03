Maldivian rufiyaa to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.448 today, reflecting a -0.413% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.512% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.455 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.447 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.351% decrease in value.