Bolivian boliviano to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 2.227 today, reflecting a -0.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.980% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 2.238 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 2.197 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.598% increase in value.