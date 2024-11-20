Bolivian boliviano to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 2.225 today, reflecting a -0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.928% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 2.233 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 2.198 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -1.237% decrease in value.