Macanese pataca to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Uzbekistan soms is currently 1,573.740 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 1,578.460 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1,572.910 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.260% increase in value.