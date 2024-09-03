Macanese pataca to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Uruguayan pesos is currently 5.024 today, reflecting a 0.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.294% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 5.032 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 5.008 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.356% decrease in value.