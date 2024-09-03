Macanese pataca to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Surinamese dollars is currently 3.607 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.238% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.620 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 3.586 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.543% increase in value.