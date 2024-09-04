Surinamese dollar to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Macanese patacas is currently 0.277 today, reflecting a -0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.282% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0.279 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.276 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.540% decrease in value.