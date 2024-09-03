Macanese pataca to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 2,809.550 today, reflecting a 0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.342% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 2,849.070 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2,803.270 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.436% decrease in value.