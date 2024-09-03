Macanese pataca to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Swedish kronor is currently 1.284 today, reflecting a 0.545% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.754% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 1.285 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.261 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.407% increase in value.