Macanese pataca to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 4.592 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.179% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 4.596 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 4.573 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.380% decrease in value.