Macanese pataca to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Liberian dollars is currently 24.244 today, reflecting a -0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.147% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 24.304 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 24.244 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.203% decrease in value.