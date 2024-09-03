Macanese pataca to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Japanese yen is currently 18.130 today, reflecting a -0.902% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.147% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 18.321 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 17.903 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.540% increase in value.