Macanese pataca to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Haitian gourdes is currently 16.375 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.101% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 16.382 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 16.300 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.382% increase in value.