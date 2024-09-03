Macanese pataca to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Ethiopian birrs is currently 13.834 today, reflecting a 0.530% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.160% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 13.918 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 13.474 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.721% decrease in value.