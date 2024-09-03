Macanese pataca to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Albanian leks is currently 11.255 today, reflecting a 0.265% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.990% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 11.261 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 11.143 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.413% increase in value.