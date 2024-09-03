Mongolian tugrik to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0.011 today, reflecting a -0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.240% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.011 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.368% decrease in value.