Macedonian denar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 278.644 today, reflecting a -0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.904% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 281.249 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 277.406 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.616% decrease in value.