Macedonian denar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Gambian dalasis is currently 1.266 today, reflecting a 0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.763% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 1.279 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.243 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.402% increase in value.