Macedonian denar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 1.984 today, reflecting a -0.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.844% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 2.029 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.948 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -2.013% decrease in value.