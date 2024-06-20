마케도니아 데나르 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. is currently 0.998 today, reflecting a 0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.697% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 1.005 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.996 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.316% decrease in value.