Macedonian denar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Colombian pesos is currently 75.030 today, reflecting a 0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.382% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 75.358 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 73.211 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.888% increase in value.