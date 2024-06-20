마케도니아 데나르 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마케도니아 데나르 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 72.438 today, reflecting a 0.286% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마케도니아 데나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.103% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마케도니아 데나르 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 72.517 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 70.684 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.937% decrease in value.