Malagasy ariary to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a 0.026% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.797% decrease in value.