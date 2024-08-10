Bolivian boliviano to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Malagasy ariaries is currently 660.426 today, reflecting a -0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.298% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 663.905 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 655.447 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.828% increase in value.