Bolivian boliviano to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Malagasy ariaries is currently 671.607 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.480% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 674.163 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 668.397 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.508% decrease in value.