마다가스카르 아리아리 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마다가스카르 아리아리 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마다가스카르 아리아리 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.227% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마다가스카르 아리아리 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.639% increase in value.