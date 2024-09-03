Moldovan leu to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to CFP francs is currently 6.209 today, reflecting a -0.381% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.318% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 6.241 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 6.119 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.128% decrease in value.