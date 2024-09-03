Moldovan leu to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Moldovan leu to Uzbekistan soms is currently 727.032 today, reflecting a -0.597% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Moldovan leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.142% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Moldovan leu to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 731.397 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 720.718 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 1.129% increase in value.