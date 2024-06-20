몰도바 레우 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 712.259 today, reflecting a 0.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.114% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 713.362 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 706.314 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.773% increase in value.